Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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27.05.2026 12:37:00
Prediction: Quantum AI Will Power the Next Wave of Supercomputing -- and This Stock Could Lead It
When the average growth investor hears the term "quantum computing," pure-play companies like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), cybersecurity players like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) might come to mind. And to be fair, all of those could be big winners as quantum computing heads toward mainstream viability.On the other hand, some of the best quantum computing stocks could be hiding in plain sight, disguised as legacy technology companies. One in particular is International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), better known as IBM. The company formed its quantum computing division a decade ago and has been quietly building a tech advantage in the space ever since.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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