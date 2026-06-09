Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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09.06.2026 10:03:00
Prediction: Quantum Computing Will Produce the Nasdaq's Best-Performing Stock of 2026
Investors always look to get in on the next big thing in technology -- as such innovations usually result in major gains in revenue and stock performance for the companies involved. That's why investors have rushed to buy artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in recent years, and many of these players, from Nvidia to Amazon, have delivered the earnings growth and stock performance that have made this a winning bet.But AI isn't the only new technology that has transformational potential. Quantum computing, with its ability to solve problems that are impossible for today's classical computers, also has drawn investor interest. Quantum computing involves using qubits -- instead of bits -- to process information. Companies have various approaches to designing qubits and driving their calculations, but one point remains constant: These particles allow for tremendous speed.A wide variety of players, from tech giants to small pure play quantum companies, are attempting to reach the goal of developing quantum computers that are useful for real-world problems. Now, my prediction is that quantum computing will produce the Nasdaq's best-performing stock of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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