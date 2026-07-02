Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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02.07.2026 17:00:00
Prediction: Realty Income's Data Center Pivot Will Supercharge Its Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade
Realty Income (NYSE: O) has been an extraordinarily consistent dividend stock over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has increased its monthly dividend 135 times since its public market listing in 1994, including the last 115 consecutive quarters. The REIT has grown its payout at a healthy 4.1% compound average annual rate during that period. While its dividend growth rate has slowed in recent years (1.8% year-over-year in the first quarter), I predict it will accelerate over the coming decade. One catalyst is the REIT's pivot to data centers. Given the massive investment opportunity in the space, it could supercharge Realty Income's growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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