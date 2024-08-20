|
20.08.2024 10:34:00
Prediction: Rivian and Lucid Will Succeed Where Fisker Failed
Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker served a stark reminder to investors that not all start-up EV companies will survive the early innings of this long-term transition in the automotive industry. Fisker had many problems including vehicle issues, poor management, and production hiccups. Most of all, the company's operations failed to lure in major backers and investors -- a problem Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) currently don't have.When a young automaker could use a helping hand developing EV technology and funding operations, few options are better than Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), one of the largest automakers on the planet by production volume.That's exactly what happened when Volkswagen agreed to invest up to $5 billion in Rivian to create an equally controlled joint venture to share and develop EV architecture and software, which initially sent shares of Rivian roughly 50% higher. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
