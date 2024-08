Prediction: Rocket Lab Gets a New Neighbor in SpaceX

Five years ago -- even before its IPO -- small rocket company and SpaceX rival Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) had an announcement to make.Despite its name, Rocket Lab was primarily a New Zealand company at the time. Its founder lived there. It launched its rockets from there. For that matter, its only launch pad was located there. But fresh off its 10th successful rocket launch, Rocket Lab was raring to compete with America's most famous rocket company, SpaceX, to try to win more launch contracts from U.S. customers.This would be hard, of course, because SpaceX had the advantage of position in winning U.S. government and U.S. commercial launch contracts. Specifically, SpaceX was located in the U.S. -- right next to most of its customers -- lowering their cost of delivering payloads to SpaceX for payload integration and launch.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool