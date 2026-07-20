Salesforce Aktie

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WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024

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20.07.2026 21:26:00

Prediction: Salesforce Stock Will Reclaim $250 by 2028. Here's the Math.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has spent the past two years getting repriced from software darling to something the market treats like a value stock. The damage comes to almost 40%: shares sit near $171 as of this writing, versus a 52-week high of $274.The software giant now fetches about 12 times the midpoint of management's earnings guidance for this fiscal year.My prediction is that the stock reclaims $250 by the end of 2028. That's not a bet on artificial intelligence (AI) hype returning. It's arithmetic built on growth the company is already delivering, plus a valuation that merely has to become somewhat less pessimistic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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