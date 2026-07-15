Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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15.07.2026 13:47:00
Prediction: Sandisk Stock Is Going to Hit $3,000 by the End of 2026. Here's the Math
With shares up by 508% so far in 2026, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market. Its gains have been significantly higher than the 35% appreciation in the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index this year.However, Sandisk stock has been under pressure lately. Its shares are down 28% from the 52-week high it reached just last month. The stock is now trading at just under $1,700 as of this writing, while its 52-week high was just above $2,350. The recent sell-off in this tech stock seems quite surprising, as there has been no company-specific news that should have ideally impacted Sandisk.The pullback can be attributed to profit-taking by investors. After all, Sandisk has delivered stunning gains since its spin-off from Western Digital in February last year, and the recent sell-off in AI stocks has probably encouraged investors to book profits to preserve capital.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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