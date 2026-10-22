Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.10.2026 17:16:01
Prediction: Sandisk Stock Will Soar After Oct. 29. Here Are 379 Billion Reasons Why
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) stock has fallen from grace in recent months after delivering a stunning performance in the first half of 2026.
Shares of the flash storage specialist have pulled back 32% since the beginning of July. For comparison, Sandisk stock rose by a stunning 858% in the first half of 2026. The recent slide in Sandisk stock has nothing to do with the company's financial performance. Investors have pressed the panic button and are booking profits in Sandisk amid concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out.
However, a closer look at the developments in the NAND flash industry suggests that the fears about a slowdown in Sandisk's growth are overblown. In fact, I won't be surprised to see the company deliver stronger-than-expected fiscal 2027 first-quarter results on Oct. 29.
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