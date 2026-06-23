Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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23.06.2026 20:23:00

Prediction: Sandisk Will Become a Trillion-Dollar Company by the End of 2027

Memory has emerged as one of the biggest bottlenecks in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem, creating a massive supply shortage and leading to a stunning jump in prices.AI chip designers have been packing in more high-bandwidth memory (HBM) into their chips, while AI data centers have been quickly cornering the available supply of storage-focused memory chips -- NAND flash -- so that they can store the huge amounts of data needed for AI training and inference. This isn't surprising, as AI processors are now capable of completing calculations before they can receive data from memory storage and other processing units.And now, the growing adoption of agentic AI applications will further increase the demand for memory chips. That's because agentic AI applications involve solving multiple queries to complete a task autonomously, thereby creating the need for faster compute memory and more data. This is why market research firm TrendForce has substantially increased its revenue estimates for the memory industry for 2026 and 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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