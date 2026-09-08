NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
09.09.2026 01:15:01
Prediction: Sept. 10 Will Be a Big Day for Nvidia Shareholders. Here’s What to Watch.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a key company -- and some may say the key company -- driving the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This is because the tech giant designs the most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips fueling AI, and has expanded this expertise into the creation of complete systems. Today, Nvidia is a full-stack AI company, offering customers a vast selection of products and services needed along the AI path.
All of this has translated into explosive growth and record levels of earnings. In the most recent quarter, Nvidia's revenue soared 106% to $96 billion. And profit followed, advancing 126% to $59 billion. Nvidia is benefiting from massive investments in AI infrastructure; capital expenditures by the company's top five customers are forecast to reach $1.3 trillion next year.
Nvidia shared this and other news just last month during its fiscal 2027 second-quarter earnings report. Now, Sept. 10 represents a fresh opportunity to hear more from this AI powerhouse. My prediction is that it will be a big day for shareholders. Here's what to watch.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
08.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|194,42
|0,32%