Prediction: Sept. 10 Will Be a Big Day for Nvidia Shareholders. Here’s What to Watch.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a key company -- and some may say the key company -- driving the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This is because the tech giant designs the most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips fueling AI, and has expanded this expertise into the creation of complete systems. Today, Nvidia is a full-stack AI company, offering customers a vast selection of products and services needed along the AI path.

All of this has translated into explosive growth and record levels of earnings. In the most recent quarter, Nvidia's revenue soared 106% to $96 billion. And profit followed, advancing 126% to $59 billion. Nvidia is benefiting from massive investments in AI infrastructure; capital expenditures by the company's top five customers are forecast to reach $1.3 trillion next year.

Nvidia shared this and other news just last month during its fiscal 2027 second-quarter earnings report. Now, Sept. 10 represents a fresh opportunity to hear more from this AI powerhouse. My prediction is that it will be a big day for shareholders. Here's what to watch.

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