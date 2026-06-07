Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.06.2026 11:31:00
Prediction: Shiba Inu Will Never See Its All-Time High Again. Here's Why.
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was once on a rocket ship to the moon. In 2021, the dog-themed cryptocurrency soared from a price of $0.0000000001684 at the start of the year to $0.00008845 at its peak in October. Even tiny sums of capital would've turned into life-changing wealth for those bold enough to bet on a speculative project.The last few years, though, have been wildly disappointing. Shiba Inu currently trades 94% off its record (as of June 2). It seems the market is losing interest.I predict that this meme token will never reach its all-time high price again. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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