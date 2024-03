Prediction: SoFi Could Be One of the Best Bank Stocks Over the Next Five Years. Here's Why

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was riding high last year as a business, demonstrating incredible growth despite elevated interest rates that were sinking many banks' stocks. Management confidently promised that it would report a net profit in the fourth quarter, and it came through on that promise.But after more than doubling in 2023, SoFi stock saw a partial sell-off after recently reporting another excellent, much-anticipated quarterly report. The stock remains down 26% so far in 2024. Are investors missing something?SoFi started as a student loan cooperative, but it now offers a complete suite of financial services on its all-digital banking operation. Its app interface offers bank accounts, investing tools, and more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel