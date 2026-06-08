Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 21:00:00
Prediction: Some SpaceX IPO Investors Are About to Learn an Expensive Lesson
SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) is set to become the largest IPO in market history, with a target valuation of nearly $2 trillion, and there's no shortage of excitement among investors.Many investors are already buying indirect exposure to SpaceX pre-IPO, hoping to capitalize on the company before it even hits the market. Others are ready to invest the moment it goes public.While nobody can say exactly what the stock will do in its first few weeks, I predict some investors will be in for a rude, and expensive, awakening.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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