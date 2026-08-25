SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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25.08.2026 15:41:01

Prediction: SoundHound AI Stock Could Be Worth $20 in 2030. Here’s the Math

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) have slipped close to 30% in 2026, as of this writing, but the provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions received a major shot in the arm this month following the release of its second-quarter results on Aug. 5. SoundHound AI stock popped more than 10% the day following its earnings release. The company increased its full-year guidance owing to the growing traction of Oasys, which it claims is the world's first self-learning agentic AI platform that helps customers build and deploy AI agents that can evaluate and improve on their own. We will take a closer look at SoundHound's prospects in this article and see why this fast-growing tech company could significantly enhance investors' wealth through the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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