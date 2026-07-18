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18.07.2026 11:15:00
Prediction: SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth $5 Trillion or More If This 1 Thing Happens
What goes up can come down. We're seeing that axiom play out with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. Shares of the space technology company skyrocketed immediately after its record-setting IPO. In recent weeks, though, SpaceX stock has plunged more than 30% below its peak.However, SpaceX still boasts a market cap of over $1.7 trillion. I think there's a chance that it could grow much larger over the next decade. In fact, I predict that SpaceX stock could be worth a whopping $5 trillion or more -- if one thing happens.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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