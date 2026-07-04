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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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04.07.2026 20:30:00
Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will Hit This Price by the End of 2026
After a ton of hype and anticipation, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, finally began trading on the public market in June. The stock quickly ran to $225 but has since cooled off and settled in the $150-to-$165 range. It's difficult to know what price the stock might hit by the end of 2026, but there are some potential clues.It may seem difficult to fathom, but I predict SpaceX could trade down near $100 by the end of 2026. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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