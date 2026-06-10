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10.06.2026 06:00:00

Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will Hit This Price in July

SpaceX is set to go public on Friday, becoming the biggest IPO on record.The space exploration, satellite internet, and AI company led by Elon Musk is expected to raise $75 billion in its public offering at a valuation of $1.75 trillion. The company has already set the listing price at $135 a share, bypassing the traditional price discovery process that helps ensure initial investors are paying a fair price.The offering is receiving an unusual level of support from big banks, as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have held events to sell the stock to both high-net-worth individuals and retail investors, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon even hosted one such event.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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