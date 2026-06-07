Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 07:00:00
Prediction: SpaceX Will Be 19% of This Low-Cost Vanguard ETF Before the End of 2026
Even if you have zero interest in buying SpaceX when it goes public as early as June 12, its initial public offering (IPO) is highly likely to affect your portfolio.About 156 million U.S. adults own stocks. And a lot of that wealth is in S&P 500 index funds, mutual funds, and market-cap weighted growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could soon own SpaceX.Investors looking for a scoop of SpaceX rather than a sprinkle have come to the right place. Out of Vanguard's 56 low-cost equity-focused ETFs, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEMKT: VOX) will likely hold (by far) the highest percentage of SpaceX stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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