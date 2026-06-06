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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 09:55:00
Prediction: SpaceX Will Be a Top 4 Stock Holding in This Low-Cost Vanguard ETF by July
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could come as soon as June 12. With the company looking to raise $75 billion at around a $1.8 trillion valuation, SpaceX will be the largest IPO in history.SpaceX will heavily disrupt markets through the capital it raises as well as at the index level through eventual inclusion in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq-100, the latter of which consists of the 100 largest non-financial companies by market cap listed on the Nasdaq exchange.But even if SpaceX achieves a $1.8 trillion valuation, it wouldn't crack the top three holdings in S&P 500 index funds or even growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Vanguard Growth ETF or Vanguard Meta Cap Growth ETF, as Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Broadcom are all worth more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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