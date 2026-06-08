NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.06.2026 02:00:00
Prediction: SpaceX Won't Merge With Tesla. It's Going to Buy This Nvidia-Backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company Instead.
According to freshly published details, SpaceX is pricing its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share and plans to offer 555.6 million shares. This implies that the SpaceX IPO would raise $75 billion -- the largest of any company in history.Investors already know that some of SpaceX's IPO proceeds are earmarked for chip procurement from Nvidia and for the build-out of its own Terafab fabrication facility. Moreover, the company's S-1 filing also references a clear appetite for acquisitions.While Wall Street continues to speculate about a potential merger with Tesla, I think a more compelling and overlooked opportunity is hiding in plain sight in Nokia (NYSE: NOK). Let's unpack why acquiring Nokia could make strategic sense for SpaceX as the company pursues its goal of building an end-to-end sovereign AI platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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