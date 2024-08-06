|
06.08.2024 10:10:00
Prediction: Super Micro Computer Will Become 1 of the Biggest AI Winners by 2030 Thanks to This 1 Trend.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has already been winning thanks to demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The company, a seller of servers, workstations, and full rack scale solutions, has been around for 30 years -- but growth actually took off just a few years ago as companies began to invest in AI. This has helped Supermicro's earnings soar. And earlier this year the company reported its first $3 billion quarter -- an amount that represented full-year revenue as recently as 2021.All of this has helped Supermicro stock to soar. The shares even outperformed those of AI chip giant Nvidia in the first half -- gaining 188% while Nvidia advanced 149%. But I don't think Supermicro's growth will stop here. Instead, my prediction is this company will become one of the biggest AI winners by 2030, and this is thanks to one particular trend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Zum Handelsstart deutlicher Rückschlag für den NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.24
|NVIDIA vs. Super Micro Computer: Wo liegt das größere Potenzial für Investoren? (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 sackt zum Start des Freitagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Super Micro Computer-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 115,00
|-7,56%
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|573,90
|3,48%
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|-8,33%