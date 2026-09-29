Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Will Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap Before 2027 Is Over

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is a $2.3 trillion company today, but I think it's destined for a $3 trillion market cap by the end of next year. To meet that target would require the stock to rise by about 30% over the next 15 months. Given that the stock market has averaged annual returns of about 10% over the long term, that would be a solid outperformance, so if I'm right, that would make the stock well worth buying now.

How would Taiwan Semiconductor get there? Simple: It just needs to do exactly what it has told investors it will do.

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