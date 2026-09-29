Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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29.09.2026 22:29:00

Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Will Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap Before 2027 Is Over

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is a $2.3 trillion company today, but I think it's destined for a $3 trillion market cap by the end of next year. To meet that target would require the stock to rise by about 30% over the next 15 months. Given that the stock market has averaged annual returns of about 10% over the long term, that would be a solid outperformance, so if I'm right, that would make the stock well worth buying now.

How would Taiwan Semiconductor get there? Simple: It just needs to do exactly what it has told investors it will do.

Image source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 900,00 -0,55% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs 81 525,00 0,56% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs) 400,50 -0,62% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

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