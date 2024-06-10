|
10.06.2024 12:36:00
Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2025
Few companies are as important to today's world as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). It produces the chips that go into devices that power artificial intelligence (AI) models, iPhones, and nearly any other application with a microchip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading business in this field, but it's not done growing.Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor is valued at $845 billion, making it the ninth-largest company in the world. However, by the time 2025 comes around, it could easily cross the $1 trillion point in value.Part of Taiwan Semiconductor's success is its position in the chip market. As a foundry that sells its capabilities and manufacturing prowess to businesses that need chips, it doesn't have to worry about marketing its products; it leaves that to its customers. In many cases, Taiwan Semiconductor produces chips for companies that are competing against each other, like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
