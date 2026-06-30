Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
30.06.2026 06:30:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Could Go Parabolic After July 2
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has faced several challenges this year. Between macroeconomic issues that have affected broader equities -- the electric vehicle (EV) maker hasn't escaped this -- runaway capex spending that isn't yet paying off, and mixed financial results, the stock is down 6% to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 8%. However, there are some reasons to think Tesla's shares could jump after July 2 and perform well through the rest of the year, although, of course, we can't be absolutely certain. Still, let's consider some reasons to be bullish on Tesla's short-term outlook.Image source: The Motley Fool.Tesla's financial results haven't been that strong partly because of a slowdown in the EV market. In the first quarter, EV sales in the U.S. dropped by 27% year over year. But what if Tesla's second-quarter EV deliveries and sales surprise Wall Street? Some people think that's what may happen. Mark Delaney, an analyst at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), recently argued that Tesla's Q2 deliveries may exceed expectations, based on sales data from several regions including China and Europe. The analyst raised his second-quarter Tesla delivery projection to 420,000, up from 405,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!