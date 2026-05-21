Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
21.05.2026 08:25:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Could Go Parabolic After June 12. Here's Why.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) date of June 12. Should SpaceX achieve or even surpass its target IPO valuation of $2 trillion, I think that the tailwind of that success will give a boost to shares of Musk's other major business -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). My logic is straightforward: Musk's proven ability to generate excitement and bullish momentum could easily spill over to his other companies.While short-term enthusiasm may indeed lift Tesla stock, a closer look at the company reveals the SpaceX IPO to be yet another chapter in a tale of narrative-driven trading rather than a prudent reflection of sustainable business value.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!