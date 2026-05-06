Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.05.2026 22:05:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Is a Buy Before 2029 Due to This $10 Trillion Opportunity
Led by visionary founder Elon Musk, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently attempting an incredible evolution in how it generates money. For the past few years, Tesla's auto sales have actually been on the decline. Still, the company's market cap remains well above $1 trillion. Investors appear to believe in Musk's vision for Tesla's new future.What exactly is Tesla's new future? It hinges almost entirely on a $10 trillion global opportunity that is just now starting to take shape.Before we get to Tesla's big opportunity, it's important to understand how Tesla became the Goliath it is today. Only then can investors understand why the company is so perfectly designed to take advantage of an emerging $10 trillion market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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