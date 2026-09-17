Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Be Worth This Much in 2031

Has Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lost its mojo? If you had invested in the stock shortly after its IPO in 2010 and held onto it until now, you would have earned outstanding returns. But in recent years, the electric vehicle (EV) maker hasn't been nearly as impressive a performer -- case in point: The company's shares are down 20% year to date. Still, the bulls will point out that there are several opportunities Tesla could exploit over the next five years that could substantially improve its business and allow it to return to its market-beating ways. With that as a backdrop, let's try to determine how much Tesla might be worth in five years.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Tesla's core business is EVs. The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of its famous cars, especially the Model Y, which has been the world's most popular vehicle for the past three years. However, Tesla's value is arguably much more a function of other growth opportunities the market thinks could drive significant earnings and free cash flow growth over the medium term. The most important among them is Tesla's robotaxi project.

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