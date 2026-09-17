Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
17.09.2026 13:45:01
Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Be Worth This Much in 2031
Has Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lost its mojo? If you had invested in the stock shortly after its IPO in 2010 and held onto it until now, you would have earned outstanding returns. But in recent years, the electric vehicle (EV) maker hasn't been nearly as impressive a performer -- case in point: The company's shares are down 20% year to date. Still, the bulls will point out that there are several opportunities Tesla could exploit over the next five years that could substantially improve its business and allow it to return to its market-beating ways. With that as a backdrop, let's try to determine how much Tesla might be worth in five years.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
Tesla's core business is EVs. The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of its famous cars, especially the Model Y, which has been the world's most popular vehicle for the past three years. However, Tesla's value is arguably much more a function of other growth opportunities the market thinks could drive significant earnings and free cash flow growth over the medium term. The most important among them is Tesla's robotaxi project.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|SpaceX gewinnt ersten Kunden für Rücktransport aus dem All (Spiegel Online)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Roadster soll nun bald kommen (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla plant E-Lkw-Start in Europa für 2027 - Aktie im Minus (dpa-AFX)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
13.09.26
|Tesla- vs. Alphabet-Aktie: Wer dominiert die Robotaxis? (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|319,70
|2,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.