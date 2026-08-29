Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.08.2026 11:31:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Plummet Below $100 if the S&P 500 Enters a Bear Market
The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is hovering near a record high, but the risk of a sell-off might be rising due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the stubbornly high inflation rate, and the growing chance of an interest rate hike before the end of 2026.The S&P 500 currently has a Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 41.6, its highest valuation since the dot-com bubble in 2000. That makes the index especially vulnerable to downside, and if it were to enter a bear market by experiencing a 20% decline, many stocks with elevated valuations would likely also suffer sharp corrections.The S&P 500 last traded in bear territory during 2022 and 2023, which sent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeting by 75% to just $100. The electric vehicle (EV) giant recovered to set a new record high of $489 last year, but it's currently on the back foot once again. Here's why I predict it will fall below $100 if the S&P enters another bear market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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28.08.26
|SpaceX considered as a leasing company (Financial Times)
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu Tesla
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|301,40
|-0,86%
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