Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Plunge to $100 if the S&P 500 Enters a Bear Market

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index last traded in bear territory during 2022 and 2023, when a stubbornly high inflation rate forced the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively hike interest rates. The index could find itself in a similar position in the near future, because soaring oil prices are stoking inflation once again, prompting the Fed to execute a rate hike at its recent September meeting.

The S&P 500 currently has a Schiller Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings (CAPE) ratio of 41.2, its second highest valuation since the peak of the dot-com internet bubble in 2000. In my opinion, this increases the odds of a severe downturn if headwinds like higher interest rates negatively impact the economy and investor sentiment.

Last time the S&P 500 entered bear territory, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeted by 75% from its peak to trade as low as $108. Because of the electric vehicle (EV) giant's shrinking earnings over the past couple of years, I predict it could experience an even sharper decline if the S&P enters another bear market. Read on.

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