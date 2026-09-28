Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.09.2026 13:03:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Plunge to $100 if the S&P 500 Enters a Bear Market
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index last traded in bear territory during 2022 and 2023, when a stubbornly high inflation rate forced the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively hike interest rates. The index could find itself in a similar position in the near future, because soaring oil prices are stoking inflation once again, prompting the Fed to execute a rate hike at its recent September meeting.
The S&P 500 currently has a Schiller Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings (CAPE) ratio of 41.2, its second highest valuation since the peak of the dot-com internet bubble in 2000. In my opinion, this increases the odds of a severe downturn if headwinds like higher interest rates negatively impact the economy and investor sentiment.
Last time the S&P 500 entered bear territory, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeted by 75% from its peak to trade as low as $108. Because of the electric vehicle (EV) giant's shrinking earnings over the past couple of years, I predict it could experience an even sharper decline if the S&P enters another bear market. Read on.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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14:44
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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13:18
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
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17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)
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16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|325,95
|-0,35%
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