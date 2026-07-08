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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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08.07.2026 14:20:00
Prediction: Tesla Stock Will Reach This Price in July (Hint: It's Going to Plummet)
It's no secret that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most narrative-driven stocks in the market. The company's valuation hinges less on its revenue and profitability numbers, and more on whether investors believe it will successfully evolve into an artificial intelligence (AI) platform business with product lines spanning autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics.The bull case centers on Tesla scaling up its production of self-driving vehicles and proving that there is a market for its humanoid Optimus robots. These innovations aim to create entirely new revenue streams far larger than the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage businesses that dominate its financials today.On the other hand, the bear case emphasizes that those same projects have experienced repeated delays and are incurring mounting capital expenditures with little in the way of near-term returns, while Tesla's core EV business has yet to demonstrate durable pricing power or margin expansion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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