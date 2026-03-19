Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
19.03.2026 20:05:00
Prediction: The Agentic AI Market Could Grow 10X by 2030. This Stock Is Leading the Charge.
For most people, the early stages of the artificial intelligence (AI) rollout have involved asking chatbots questions.While that might seem like a fairly simple use case for the technology, those first forays into AI have been important because they've set the stage for what comes next -- a level of AI that doesn't just answer questions, but turns people's requests into actions performed by AI agents. And that phase of the technology will open a new wave of investable opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!