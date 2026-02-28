Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.02.2026 11:33:00
Prediction: The AI Capex War Will Create a Clear Winner by the End of 2026
Several big tech companies surprised Wall Street with their fourth-quarter and full-year reports over the past few weeks. It wasn't because of missed earnings or anything like that. It was because of the incredible amounts of money they plan to spend on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.Meta (NASDAQ: META) announced a 73% boost to its capital expenditure guidance for 2026.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it had spent more than $200 billion on AI technology since the beginning of its fiscal 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
