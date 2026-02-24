Crown Aktie

Crown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 21:10:00

Prediction: The AI "Inference Era" Will Crown a New Winner by the End of 2026

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is booming, with five of the largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) alone set to spend an eye-popping $700 billion in 2026. To put that in perspective, that exceeds the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but 24 countries. Right now, this spending is being done for two main purposes. The first is to train large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Alphabet's Gemini. The other is to support AI inference, which then deploys the models to answer queries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Crown Ltd. O.N.

mehr Nachrichten