Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
|
24.02.2026 21:10:00
Prediction: The AI "Inference Era" Will Crown a New Winner by the End of 2026
The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is booming, with five of the largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) alone set to spend an eye-popping $700 billion in 2026. To put that in perspective, that exceeds the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but 24 countries. Right now, this spending is being done for two main purposes. The first is to train large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Alphabet's Gemini. The other is to support AI inference, which then deploys the models to answer queries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
