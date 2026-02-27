Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
27.02.2026 11:31:00
Prediction: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) "Pick and Shovel" Trade Isn't Over. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for 2026.
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is poised to jump significantly once again in 2026. According to market research provider Futurum, the five largest hyperscalers and cloud computing companies in the U.S. could spend between $660 billion and $690 billion on AI infrastructure this year, well above last year's $380 billion.Additionally, the firm notes that pure-play AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity, as well as ambitious infrastructure projects such as Stargate, will tack onto this figure. That's why now is a good time to take a closer look at a couple of pick-and-shovel plays providing hardware that is central to the proliferation of AI -- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Jabil (NYSE: JBL).Let's look at the reasons why these two companies could win big from the massive spending on AI data centers in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
