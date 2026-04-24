NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.04.2026 10:07:00
Prediction: The Best-Performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock on the Nasdaq by Year-End Won't Be Nvidia
In recent years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has demonstrated its ability to deliver explosive growth in both earnings and stock performance. The company is the leading maker of something that's been in extremely high demand: the artificial intelligence (AI) chip. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the compute powering the most critical of AI tasks, such as the training and inference of models.Though others sell AI chips, customers have flocked to Nvidia in particular due to the speed and efficiency of its GPUs, helping earnings to soar in the double and triple digits to record levels. And in response to that great performance, the stock price has soared more than 1,000% over the past five years.Demand for Nvidia's products continues to roar higher, so we may expect the stock to deliver a fantastic performance this year -- and I think that's likely to happen. Still, my prediction is the best-performing AI stock on the Nasdaq by year-end won't be Nvidia. Let's consider this player that might outperform the AI giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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