NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.04.2026 21:30:00
Prediction: The Best Pick-and-Shovel AI Stock of 2026 Won't Be Nvidia or Broadcom
Nvidia and Broadcom have been at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor revolution thanks to their leading-edge chips that handle workloads such as model training and inference in the data centers of major hyperscalers and AI companies.While Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) and server processors deployed in AI data centers, Broadcom's custom AI processors have become quite popular due to their performance and cost advantages in inference applications. Not surprisingly, both companies anticipate a significant increase in AI chip sales over the next couple of years.Both Nvidia and Broadcom are pick-and-shovel AI companies that provide the critical infrastructure needed for the proliferation of this technology. However, their success in the AI chip market wouldn't have been possible without foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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