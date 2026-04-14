NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.04.2026 17:00:00
Prediction: The Biggest Winner From Agentic AI Won't Be Nvidia. It Will Be This Other Chip Stock That No One Talks About.
A seismic shift is underway in the evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI). While Nvidia remains the archetype of the current boom, I think Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) is positioned to emerge as the biggest winner of the agentic AI wave.Agentic AI isn't about which company sells the most chips today. The technology is about where intelligence will actually live and operate tomorrow. Arm's infrastructure provides the company with a structural edge the market has not yet priced in.Agentic AI represents the progression from passive chatbot responders to systems proactively doing tasks. Generative models are simple: They answer prompts that are entered into their engines. Agentic systems are capable of planning, reasoning across multiple steps, and subsequently using tools to adapt to new data inputs and execute tasks without constant oversight from an end user.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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