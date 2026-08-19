Trial Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8YD / ISIN: JP3635490000
|
19.08.2026 18:02:42
Prediction: The Child Safety Trial Will Have Minimal Impact on Meta Platforms Stock in the Long Run. Here's Why
I've seen many people voice concerns about the child safety trial involving Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and how it could wreak havoc on the business. Not only could it result in significant fines and changes to its processes, but it may end up crippling the stock along the way.I don't agree with that. I'm not saying this as a fan or investor of the company. In fact, I believe it is facing significant challenges, but that's largely due to competition and its apps not being all that great. I don't, however, think that this trial will lead to the company's demise or even have a big impact on the social media stock. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|469,55
|0,34%
|Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shs
|3 790,00
|-0,13%