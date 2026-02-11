Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 17:30:00

Prediction: The Dip in Amazon Stock Is a Buying Opportunity and the Stock Will End 2026 Higher

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares sank despite the company reporting strong fourth-quarter results, as it will invest aggressively in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business. The stock is now down more than 10% year to date. However, my prediction is that this dip will be a great buying opportunity for long-term investors and that the stock will end the year higher.Let's take a closer look at the e-commerce giant's latest results and prospects, and why the stock looks like a buy.AWS is both Amazon's largest segment by profitability and its fastest-growing. The segment saw its revenue growth accelerate in the quarter, with AWS revenue climbing 24% to $35.58 billion. It was the fastest pace of growth in more than three years for AWS, and ahead of the $34.93 billion revenue consensus as compiled by StreetAccount. AWS' operating income, meanwhile, rose 18% to $12.5 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazon

mehr Analysen
09.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
06.02.26 Amazon Buy UBS AG
06.02.26 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 167,20 -0,43% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen