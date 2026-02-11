Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
11.02.2026 17:30:00
Prediction: The Dip in Amazon Stock Is a Buying Opportunity and the Stock Will End 2026 Higher
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares sank despite the company reporting strong fourth-quarter results, as it will invest aggressively in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business. The stock is now down more than 10% year to date. However, my prediction is that this dip will be a great buying opportunity for long-term investors and that the stock will end the year higher.Let's take a closer look at the e-commerce giant's latest results and prospects, and why the stock looks like a buy.AWS is both Amazon's largest segment by profitability and its fastest-growing. The segment saw its revenue growth accelerate in the quarter, with AWS revenue climbing 24% to $35.58 billion. It was the fastest pace of growth in more than three years for AWS, and ahead of the $34.93 billion revenue consensus as compiled by StreetAccount. AWS' operating income, meanwhile, rose 18% to $12.5 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|167,20
|-0,43%
