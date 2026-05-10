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10.05.2026 03:37:00

Prediction: The Helium Crunch Will Accelerate the Reshoring of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Manufacturing. Here Are the Best Growth Stocks to Own.

Oil has been in the news since the start of the Iran war, but it's not the only natural resource facing disruptions. Qatar provides about a third of the global helium supply, and on Feb. 28, Iranian drone strikes hit QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan Industrial facility, one of only two in the world capable of producing semiconductor-grade helium.Although it appears the U.S. and Iran may be close to a peace agreement, the facility may not be fully operational again for months. Chipmakers don't have that long. They use helium for wafer cooling, leak detection, and photolithography, and semiconductor foundries generally only have about one week of helium inventory.U.S.-based foundries are at a strategic advantage, as they source most of their helium from domestic and Algerian suppliers, and reshoring should accelerate in the wake of this latest supply chain disruption. For investors looking to benefit from that trend, two growth stocks stand out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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