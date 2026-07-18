Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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18.07.2026 13:45:00
Prediction: The Most Important Stock in the Dow Jones Will Issue a 4-for-1 Stock Split Before the End of 2026
The 130-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is one of the oldest and most iconic stock market indexes. And with just 30 components, it is far more selective than the S&P 500 or the thousands of companies listed on the Nasdaq Composite.And while the Dow is getting more tech-focused -- most notably with its addition of Alphabet in June -- no component holds more weight than Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS).Here's why Goldman Sachs is so large that it can single-handedly move the index, and why a stock split could be in the cards before the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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