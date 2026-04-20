Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.04.2026 23:00:00
Prediction: The Nasdaq Will Hit New All-Time Highs This Year. This Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Own When It Does.
Over the last few years, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has surged to record highs amid the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Just months ago, the index looked unstoppable -- propelled by a relentless wave of enthusiasm for tech innovation transforming everything from data centers to consumer devices.As often happens in bull markets, a sharp correction eventually ensued. In March, the Nasdaq pulled back amid a flurry of macroeconomic uncertainties: persistent inflation, shifting interest rate expectations, and profit-taking by growth investors who had ridden the AI wave for years.I think this correction will prove temporary, and by the back half of 2026, the Nasdaq could not only reclaim its highs but also sustain all-time records through the end of the year. Meaningful catalysts are already visible as corporate AI budgets expand and executives see tangible returns from efficiency gains. Meanwhile, global data center construction is accelerating -- expected to reach over $700 billion this year alone, driven by just five hyperscalers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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