Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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29.04.2026 16:00:00
Prediction: The Nasdaq Will Hit New Highs by 2027. Here's the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Own Until Then.
After falling into correction territory in March, the Nasdaq index has come roaring back to hit all-time highs. However, don't expect this momentum to stop. The spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is just massive, expected to reach over $700 billion this year. To put that into context, that is more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but two dozen countries last year. Image source: Getty Images.However, AI still appears to be in the early innings. Many of the largest tech companies have expressed that AI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and that winning the AI race is their priority. They show no signs of letting up on data center spending, noting they are getting strong returns on their investments. This should lead to strong continued spending much longer than many investors are expecting and help power the Nasdaq to new highs through this year and into next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|2 469,00
|-2,83%
|Nasdaq Inc
|78,30
|0,26%