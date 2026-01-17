NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.01.2026 08:10:00
Prediction: The Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026. Here's One AI Stock to Buy Now Before It Does
The Nasdaq has climbed in recent years thanks to excitement about game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. Investors have wanted to get in on potential winners earlier to maximize their gains once these technologies are fully developed and become anchored in our daily lives.The AI boom and the interest in quantum computing are far from over. If we look at AI alone, analysts predict that today's $300 billion market will reach into the trillions by the end of the decade. Considering this and the solid earnings we've seen from tech companies, my prediction is the Nasdaq will soar in 2026. And here's one AI stock to buy now before it does.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!