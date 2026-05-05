Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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05.05.2026 13:30:00
Prediction: The Nasdaq's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rally Has More Room to Run. Here Are the Best Growth Stocks to Own.
The Nasdaq Composite index has been on a stellar run over the past month, gaining 14% as of this writing. Investors seem to have regained confidence in technology stocks, following the turmoil caused by the Middle East conflict in March.The ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of a peace plan to end the war have positively impacted tech stocks of late. It won't be surprising to see the Nasdaq's rally gain momentum during the ongoing earnings season. That's because the tech sector is expected to clock 45% earnings growth in Q1.The earnings growth expectation of the tech sector jumped over 10% since the beginning of the year, driven primarily by the strong growth that artificial intelligence (AI) companies have been clocking this year. That's why it is a good time to buy top AI stocks, such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), before the Nasdaq heads higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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