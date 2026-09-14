NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.09.2026 11:10:00
Prediction: The Next Nvidia-Backed Stock to Go Parabolic Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) runs an artificial intelligence (AI) empire. You might think of the company as an AI chip designer, making the graphics processing units (GPUs) needed for key AI tasks like model training. But Nvidia has expanded beyond the chip to create entire systems and designs platforms for specific industries, such as healthcare. On top of this, the company aims to play a role in every part of the AI ecosystem, and that's reflected in its latest move: its offer to acquire AI open-source platform Hugging Face.
All of this suggests Nvidia has a keen understanding of the AI space, offering it the ability to identify other companies likely to excel. And those companies may be found in Nvidia's investment portfolio. The AI giant right now is invested in eight companies, according to its latest 13F filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
My prediction is that one of these players, a company that's hiding in plain sight, will be the next Nvidia-backed stock to go parabolic. Let's check it out.
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