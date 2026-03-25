Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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25.03.2026 03:15:00
Prediction: The Next Phase of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Won't Be About Chips. Here are the Stocks That Win in 2026.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to change the world as we know it. That's the headline that has had investors enthralled with AI chipmakers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AI service companies like SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN). However, in reality, AI is just a fancy computer program. Those programs won't run without a reliable power source.And that is why long-term investors looking to ride the AI wave will probably find more mundane businesses like Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) of interest. Here's what you need to know about these power providers as 2026 unfolds. Brookfield Renewable is working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google to supply them with a combined 13.5 gigawatts of clean energy for their AI expansion plans. Brookfield Renewable is uniquely positioned to do that because it produces solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. It also has its fingers in energy storage and nuclear power. Moreover, it has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Basically, it can be a vital clean energy partner just about anywhere in the world and with just about any power source that a customer wants. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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