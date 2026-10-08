Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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08.10.2026 09:50:00
Prediction: The S&P 500 Will Hit 10,000 in 2027
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is closing in on another strong year in 2026, up roughly 14% year to date after closing on Oct. 7 at 7,801. The current bull market is around four years old, having begun in October 2022, but I think stocks have plenty of upside ahead. In fact, I predict the S&P 500 will hit 10,000 in 2027. That would be another 28% gain from here.
Here's why I think the S&P 500 will hit 10,000 next year.
While there is a lot of talk about the market being at a historically high valuation when using metrics like the CAPE ratio and Buffett indicator (the market's total market cap divided by GDP), the S&P 500 is actually at its cheapest level in more than 30 years when using a more traditional PEG (price/earnings-to-growth) ratio.
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