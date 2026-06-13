NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.06.2026 10:10:00
Prediction: The Second Half of 2026 Will Be a Game-Changing Moment for Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) success stories so far. The company provides a crucial tool -- and one of the highest quality -- used in the development of this technology. This is the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip that powers important tasks such as the training of models.The company's GPU strengths and its portfolio of related products and services have helped it to report record levels of earnings quarter after quarter. And this has lifted the stock too, with gains of more than 400% over three years. Some investors have worried that, after such a performance, Nvidia may lose momentum. It's true that there are plenty of rivals in the AI chip space, from chip designers like Advanced Micro Devices to some of Nvidia's customers, like Amazon, that have created their own chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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