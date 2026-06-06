Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
06.06.2026 12:36:00
Prediction: The SpaceX IPO Will Be the Greatest Fleecing of Retail Investors We've Ever Witnessed
The big day is less than one week away -- and I'm not talking about the May inflation report. Friday, June 12, is the expected debut of what's arguably the most-hyped initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street history: SpaceX.While large language model developers Anthropic and OpenAI could both push for valuations of around $1 trillion, SpaceX is poised to become the largest IPO in history. Elon Musk's space and artificial intelligence (AI) conglomerate is aiming for a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion -- this would slot it in ahead of Musk's other trillion-dollar company, Tesla -- and wants to raise $75 billion. Overseas oil titan Saudi Aramco currently sits atop the IPO pedestal with a $29.4 billion raise following its December 2019 debut.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!